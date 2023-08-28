Residence of disputed Libyan PM set on fire as protests erupt over talks with Israel

The home of Libya's National Unity Government Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh was reportedly set on fire on Monday during protests set off by revelations that Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush met her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen last week.

Mr Dbeibeh suspended Ms Mangoush and ordered an investigation after Israel's Foreign Ministry claimed on Sunday that the two met in Italy, despite their countries not having diplomatic relations.

The announcement triggered protests across the country and gunfire was heard near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tripoli.

Read More Libyan Foreign Minister suspended after reported Israeli meeting

The entrance of the UN's headquarters in Janzur, a densely populated district in the capital, was also set on fire.

In other cities, protesters gathered outside government buildings and blocked roads.

The meeting between Mr Cohen and Ms Mangoush was reportedly organised by the Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

"I spoke with the Foreign Minister about the great potential for the two countries from their relations, as well as the importance of preserving the heritage of Libyan Jews, which includes renovating synagogues and Jewish cemeteries in the country," Mr Cohen said in a statement published by his ministry on Sunday.

No formal diplomatic agreement has been made between Libya and Israel throughout the history of both countries.

Libya has a rich Jewish heritage, as is the case with other north African countries. However, during the rule of Muammar Qaddafi, an estimated 38,000 Jews were expelled and most synagogues were destroyed and later turned into mosques.

Mr Qaddafi was a known antagonist of Israel and a champion for Palestinians, including armed militant groups.

After his removal and killing in 2011, Libya was plunged into a civil war that has left the country divided between rival governments in Benghazi, in the east, and Tripoli, in the west.

Ms Mangoush belongs to Libya's Tripoli government, which is led by Mr Dbeibeh, known for his close relations with Italy.

However, her meeting with Mr Cohen and what it entails could bring changes to domestic politics in Libya and a geopolitical shift in North Africa.