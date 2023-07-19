Algeria road accident kills at least 34 after bus catches fire

At least 34 people were killed in a fire caused by a collision between two vehicles in Algeria's Tamanrasset Province on Wednesday.

Twelve others were wounded in the accident, the Directorate of Civil Protection said in a statement on Facebook.

A bus and a pickup truck crashed on the national road (RN1), the directorate said, and 34 died after the bus caught fire.

Traffic accidents are common in the North African country, often due to speeding.

In December 2022, at least nine people were killed and 46 injured when a passenger bus overturned in eastern Algeria.

A month earlier, 16 people — including 13 Guineans and one Malian — were killed and three were injured in a road accident in Algeria.