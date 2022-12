At least nine were killed and 46 injured when a passenger bus overturned in eastern Algeria on Wednesday, state TV reported.

The accident occurred in the Chellal district near M'Sila city, local media reported.

Civil defence teams, along with security forces, rushed to the site of the accident to transport the victims to hospital.

Last month, 16 people — including 13 Guineans and one Malian — were killed and three were injured in a road accident in Algeria.