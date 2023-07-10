Sudan airspace to remain closed until July 31, with the exception of humanitarian flights

Sudan's civil aviation authority announced the continued closure of airspace until July 31, extending a flight ban due to expire on Monday, July 10.
Khartoum International Airport said exceptions have been made by the authority for humanitarian and evacuation flights, subject to the right permits being obtained by relevant authorities.
The airport's social media account said no maintenance works are being conducted after the airport sustained damage from the fighting that began on April 15 between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the army.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned an air strike that reportedly killed at least 22 people on Saturday. Despite multiple attempts by Saudi Arabia, the US, the UN, African Union and the East African bloc IGAD to bring a sustained truce, violence has continued and even flared up in Darfur, North Kordofan, South Kordofan, the Blue Nile State and Khartoum. About 3 million people have so far been displaced internally and abroad according to estimates from the UN.
“There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is dangerous and disturbing,” Mr Guterres said. The UN also expressed concerns that Sudan would devolve into a “full-scale civil war”.
On Monday, leaders of IGAD nations Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan will meet in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to discuss the continuing situation in Sudan.
Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and RSF commander Gen Mohammed Dagalo have been invited. Neither has confirmed their attendance.