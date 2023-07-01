Sudan airspace to remain closed until July 10

Sudan's Civil Aviation Authority issued a statement on Friday extending the closure of Sudanese airspace until July 10 to all air traffic, with the exception of humanitarian aid flights.

Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in mid-April.

An Eid Al Adha truce was brought to an abrupt end on Thursday as a powerful explosion near Sudan's army headquarters was felt across the capital Khartoum.

Residents said fighting between rival forces resumed on the second day of Eid Al Adha, as columns of smoke rose from the explosion site.

Expand Autoplay People sit under a shade at a refugee camp in Al Suwar, about 15 kilometres north of Wad Madani, Sudan. All photos: AFP

Ceasefires announced separately by the warring generals for the holiday were supposed to halt fighting, but sporadic clashes were reported.

Deadly fighting since mid-April between forces loyal to army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has left millions of Khartoum residents trapped, rationing electricity and water in the oppressive heat.

The war between Gen Al Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Dagalo, has killed at least 2,800 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

The tally is a conservative estimate, with many of the wounded unable to reach health centres and bodies left to rot in the streets in both Khartoum and the western region of Darfur, where most of the violence has occurred.

More than two million have been displaced within and beyond Sudan's borders.

The fighting, which erupted on April 15, has shown no signs of abating as experts say both sides refuse to negotiate before claiming military advantage.