Palestinian teenager shot dead by Israeli forces was unarmed, video shows

A Palestinian teenager who was fatally shot by Israeli forces during a military operation in Jenin last week was unarmed, a video published by The Times shows.

An Israeli sniper shot Abdulrahman Hasan Ahmad Hardan, 16, on July 4 as he stood in front of Al Amal Hospital in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

He was approaching the hospital to donate blood following a call from the mosque when he was shot in the head.

Israeli forces have killed four Palestinian children in Jenin since yesterday.



An Israeli sniper shot 16-year-old Abdulrahman Hasan Ahmad Hardan, left, in the head, while Mustafa Imad Ali Qassem, also 16, was killed by an Israeli airstrike.



Witnesses, as well as the family of the teenage boy, verified the video showing the moment the teenager died.

“My son hadn’t even turned 17 yet,” his mother, Kifaya Hardan, told The Times, from their home in Fahmeh, in the West Bank.

“The occupation killed him in cold blood and accused him of taking part in armed confrontations. He wasn’t carrying a gun or anything. He was a child.”

Ms Hardan, crying as she spoke about the moment, said she rushed to Jenin after learning that her son was shot.

He died five hours later in surgery. “He was an ordinary boy, he was not a terrorist like they are saying,” his mother said.

“Every Palestinian in their eyes is a terrorist, armed or not,” she said.

Last week, Israeli forces conducted an undercover raid in the city killing 12 Palestinians. The operation involved air strikes and armoured bulldozers tearing up streets.

Israel said two people were killed as they were wanted due to “terrorist activists” and another was killed after trying to attack them with a crowbar. They also exchanged fire with gunmen, according to the military.

Palestinian health authorities said 12 people were killed and 20 were wounded by gunshots. Four of them are in serious condition.

Israeli raids in the West Bank have become increasingly deadly since the start of the year. Attacks against Israeli forces also continue.