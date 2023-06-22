Israeli judicial reform critics welcome results of bar association election

Critics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed judicial reforms have welcomed the results of an Israel Bar Association vote, after an opponent of the legislation was named chairman.

The post gives former prosecutor Amit Becher influence over a panel that selects the country's judges.

Mr Becher was elected after a public feud with a candidate backed by members of the country's nationalist-religious camp.

Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition in the Israeli parliament, hailed the results of Tuesday's election as "a victory for justice, truth and democracy" on Twitter.

Mr Netanyahu's reforms, which have sparked months of street protests, include a plan to expand the Judicial Appointments Committee, a move that could increase the influence of his coalition government.

The panel currently has nine members, including two lawyers under the Bar chairman's purview.

The other members are Supreme Court justices, cabinet ministers and two parliamentarians, a mix meant to encourage compromise in the selection of judges.

"It's clear the coalition tried to take over the committee," Mr Becher told Tel Aviv 103 FM radio.

"That's now been halted."

His election rival, Efraim Nave, denied being a government proxy.

But former justice minister Ayelet Shaked, who backs reforms, previously described Mr Nave as a conservative ally.

Israelis on both sides of the divide regarded the 77,201-member Bar as the latest battleground.

Mr Netanyahu did not comment on the election, but Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called Mr Becher an extremist before the vote.

Polling stations were kept open past the initial deadline after twice as many lawyers turned out to vote than in previous elections, the Bar said.

Mr Becher received 73 per cent of ballots and Mr Nave got 20 per cent. The remaining votes went to two other candidates.

Mr Becher’s party slate for the IBA’s National Council, Hope for the IBA, won 16 of the 28 directly elected seats on the panel, while Mr Nave's list won one.

The Judicial Appointments Committee needs to address a bench backlog, including in the Supreme Court, where two of the 15 justices are to retire in the coming months.

But when the panel will convene remains unclear. The government sets the date.

The judicial reform to expand the court was suspended in March, when Mr Netanyahu held talks with the opposition. But on Sunday, the Prime Minister said he would resume some legislation.

The coalition said the proposals aimed to balance out branches of government and prevent court overreach.

Critics have accused Mr Netanyahu of looking to curb judicial independence as he faces a corruption case.

With reporting from Reuters