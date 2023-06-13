Israel to release report on Egypt border shooting that left four dead

The Israeli army is on Tuesday due to release its final report on a border shooting carried out by an Egyptian conscript in which three Israeli soldiers were killed this month.

The military said two of its troops were initially shot dead early on June 4 by Mohammed Salah Ibrahim, 22, a member of the Egyptian security services who had crossed a remote part of the border fence between the two countries.

A drone helped to find the gunman and he and a third Israeli soldier were killed in an exchange of fire, Israel said.

Salah, who started his border patrol duties more than two years ago, did not have any political affiliations and was mentally stable, sources told Egyptian media outlets, citing interviews with his friends and family.

They said about 40 people including relatives attended Salah's burial three days after the incident, including his family, and that security officials were present. Israel handed over his body to Egyptian authorities on June 5.

Egypt in 1979 became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel and the countries share more than 200km of border where any breach of security is unusual.

A fence runs along part of the Israeli-Egyptian border. EPA

After the deadly shooting on June 4, the Israeli army ordered border soldiers to open fire at the first sign of any “abnormal movements” from their Egyptian counterparts.

“The soldiers are prohibited from approaching the border fence and were asked to maintain distance and not approach it unless given approval by a sector commander,” Israeli Army Radio reported on Monday.

Israeli soldiers have also been told to wear headgear and immediately report any suspicious activity, the radio station known in Israeli as Galei Tzahal added.

Shortly after the shooting, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the incident and emphasised the importance of co-ordination.

A statement by the Egyptian military said Salah had been chasing smugglers across the border before he was killed.