Three Israeli soldiers and Egyptian policeman killed in shooting along border

Three Israeli soldiers and an Egyptian policeman were killed in shootings along the southern border with Egypt on Saturday, militaries of the two sides said.

The Israeli military said two soldiers – a man and a woman – were shot dead near the Egyptian border, and the third during an exchange of fire with an assailant in the area of the Paran Regional Brigade.

“The assailant is an Egyptian policeman,” it said.

“An investigation is being conducted in full co-operation with the Egyptian army,” it said, adding that soldiers were searching the area to “rule out the presence of any additional assailants”.

The army later identified the woman killed as Lia Ben Nun, 19.

An Israeli non-commissioned officer was also lightly injured, it said.

A spokesman for Egypt's armed forces said that “a member of the security forces breached the border security barrier” while in pursuit of drug smugglers, leading to the death of three Israeli soldiers and injuries to two others. The Egyptian security personnel was killed in the exchange of fire, the spokesman’s statement said.

Earlier in the day, Israel's Army Radio had reported that two Israeli soldiers were shot while forces were trying to thwart smuggling activity in the area.

Egypt was the first Arab country to make peace with Israel following the Camp David accords of 1978 and the border is largely peaceful, although drug smugglers have occasionally exchanged fire with Israeli troops.

There have been incidents in the recent past along Israel's border with Egypt.

In 2011, assailants who came from Sinai killed eight Israelis in a triple ambush north of Eilat. Pursuing Israeli forces killed seven attackers and five Egyptian police.

In 2012, three militants who infiltrated from Sinai were killed, as well as an Israeli soldier, in a clash along the border.

Two years later, two Israeli soldiers on patrol were wounded by unidentified men who fired an anti-tank weapon from the Sinai during a drug-smuggling attempt, according to the Israeli military.

And in 2015, rockets fired from Sinai hit southern Israel without causing any casualties. ISIS later claimed responsibility.