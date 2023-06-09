Iraq parliament postpones budget vote as political blocs row

Iraq’s parliament on Friday postponed a vote on the national budget as divisions grow among political blocs over the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region's share.

The oil-dependent state has traditionally been plagued by budget delays, which the government's three-year proposal aimed to avoid.

The session was scheduled to take place on Thursday afternoon but was postponed until late evening, when the MPs managed to vote on only seven of 67 articles.

It was then postponed until Friday afternoon.

“Backroom discussions are ongoing on the budget to sort out the disagreements, especially on the Kurdish share,” said Vian Sabri, a Kurdish member of parliament.

“The afternoon session has been postponed until later tonight,” she said.

Disagreements over the details of the budget escalated last week after the parliamentary finance committee made several last-minute amendments that generated strong objections from Iraqi Kurdish leaders, namely in the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

Intense negotiations among the various political blocs have been going on since March after the approval of the draft budget law.

This budget this year is set at $153 billion and is the largest proposed in Iraqi history.

From that 12.6 per cent is allocated for the Kurdistan region.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said his government plans to repeat the same budget allocation in 2024 and 2025.

Oil is a source of recurrent tension between Kurdistan's autonomous regional government and federal authorities in Baghdad. Kurdish leaders see the budget amendments as contradicting an agreement concluded in April over oil exports.

For years, the KRG earned billions of dollars by exporting 475,000 barrels of oil a day to Turkey without the Iraqi federal government's approval.

The northern region, which has enjoyed wide autonomy from Baghdad since the 1990s, has in the past ignored rulings by the federal supreme court, including a February 2022 ruling that deemed its oil and gas law unconstitutional.

Parliament was expected to vote on the budget late last month.