Iraqi Parliament prepares for crucial vote on 2023 budget amid political implications

Iraqi Parliament is poised to cast a significant vote to approve the country's long-awaited 2023 budget.

The vote is set to take place on Thursday.

In March, the cabinet approved a draft budget law for 2023, sending it to the legislative body. The budget stands at 197.82 trillion Iraqi dinar ($152.17 billion) and runs with a deficit of 63.27 trillion dinar ($48.67 billion).

It is the largest proposed budget in Iraqi history with the government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani planning to repeat the budget in 2024 and 2025.

Approving the budget would be a significant achievement for Mr Al Sudani’s government, which took over in October after a year of political infighting that saw clashes between Shiite militias and delays in investment in vital sectors.

A decision to pass the spending plan would strengthen the biggest parliamentary bloc, the Co-ordination Framework, comprising of political groups linked to Iran-backed militias. The bloc is set to benefit from the proposed public spending after strengthening its position within the government.

The major parties within the bloc have actively advocated for the budget's passage in a bid to claim credit for securing funding for their respective constituencies, which may in turn strengthen their support base.

Over the past few months, Mr Al Sudani’s supporters have been assuming senior government positions and ministries after removing their opponents and rivals, mainly those linked to Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, who withdrew from parliament.

In November the government approved, for the first time, the establishment of a trading company run by the government-sanctioned paramilitary group known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces. The group is closely linked to the Tehran-allied militias and has multimillion-dollar deals with the government in different sectors.

Shrugging off warnings by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to reduce its inflated public sector spending, the budget has so far seen the creation of new jobs for 832,000 government employees, according to a lawmaker who sits at the Financial Committee.

Of those, 116,000 have been added to PMF which is a 95 per cent increase, the lawmaker told The National, on condition of anonymity. This comes at a time when Iraq is experiencing its lowest levels of violence in two decades.

“These groups have overseen the massive expansion of Iraq’s budget in an effort to buy the population’s support as they consolidate power,” Michael Knights, an Iraq expert at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy wrote on Monday.

“The Coordination Framework is trying to buy the goodwill of Iraq’s political factions and its population through unsustainable spending,” Mr Knights added.

“Iran-backed militias are also using state revenue to cement their hold on power,” he said.

He warned of “laying the groundwork for future instability” by overloading the state with salary obligations.

The operational expenditure stands at 150.27 trillion dinar ($115.59 billion) while investment expenditure will be 47.55 trillion dinar ($36.58 billion).

The budget calculations are based on an assumed oil price of $70 a barrel, with an average daily crude oil output of 3.5 million barrels, including 400,000 from the Kurdistan region.

Brent crude, the benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, is being traded at around $70 per barrel.

“If oil prices drop, Baghdad will go broke even quicker,” Mr Knights warned.

The budget, spanning various sectors and addressing key national priorities, has been subject to intense negotiations and discussions among political factions.

The parliament failed to vote on the budget many times due to disagreements on amendments made by the Finance Committee regarding the share of the semi-autonomous Kurdish Region and its financial commitments.

Some Coordination Framework lawmakers and Kurdish opposition parties have been pushing for amendments to the draft budget to strengthen Baghdad's hands-on Kurdistan’s oil industry and to control its revenue. Negotiations continued on Wednesday to reach a deal with the Kurds.

About 450,000 barrels of oil were trapped in Iraq’s Kurdish region in late March after the International Chamber of Commerce ruled on a long-standing complaint from Baghdad against solo export by the region.

On April 4, a deal was struck between Baghdad and Erbil to allow the federal government to market the oil produced from the Kurdish region. The exports are yet to resume.