Khartoum rocked by clashes hours before Sudan truce expires

There were heavy clashes and explosions in districts of southern Khartoum on Monday as army jet fighters bombed paramilitary positions on a key Nile bridge north of the Sudanese capital, residents said.

The fighting came just hours before the expiry of a week-long ceasefire mediated by the US and Saudi Arabia that brought relative calm to Khartoum, where fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has raged since April 15.

The US and Saudi Arabia have called on the warring sides to extend it.

The RSF, led by Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, said it was open to the idea, while the army signalled it was considering it.

“Both parties have told facilitators their goal is de-escalation to facilitate humanitarian assistance and essential repairs, yet both parties are posturing for further escalation,” a joint US-Saudi statement said on Sunday.

Monday’s fighting in southern Khartoum was mostly in the districts of Jabrah and Azhary, according to the residents. About 12km north of Khartoum in Bahri, one of Khartoum’s two adjoining sister cities, army aircraft bombed RSF positions on Halfaya bridge.

While the week-long ceasefire brought some respite from the heavy fighting of the past six weeks, it failed to allow humanitarian relief to reach millions trapped in Khartoum, amid dwindling food supplies, power and water cuts, and the near complete absence of health care.

Women carry their belongings walk down a street in Omdurman, Khartoum's twin city, on Monday. AFP

On Monday, two UN agencies – the World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organisation – said Sudan was now among the UN's highest alert areas for food insecurity, requiring “urgent” action from the international community.

The fighting in Sudan has been primarily focused in Khartoum but has also spread to the restive Darfur region in the west of the vast Afro-Arab nation.

The RSF's forerunner, a Darfur-based militia known as Janjaweed, fought on the government’s side during the civil war that erupted there in the 2000s. It was accused of committing widespread abuses against civilians.

Youths sit by a wall next to a brick roadblock in Omdurman, Khartoum's twin city in war-torn Sudan, on May 29, 2023. AFP

In an ominous sign, the army on Friday called up reservists and able-bodied retired soldiers to join the war against the RSF. The Defence Ministry said men who wished to defend themselves, their families and property should head to the nearest army base to get weapons.

The governor of Darfur, who has declared his support for the army, has also called on residents to arm themselves to fend off attackers and looters.

The Sudan war has so far forced an estimated 1.4 million people to flee their homes, of whom nearly 350,000 have sought refuge in neighbouring countries.