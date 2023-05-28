Governor of Sudan's war-torn Darfur region calls on residents to arm themselves

The governor of Sudan's turbulent Darfur region is calling on residents to arm themselves for self-protection, an ominous move that comes amid intensifying fighting in the vast and mostly desert area.

The call by Mini Miniawi, himself a former rebel leader, comes just two days after national army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan called up reservists and retired soldiers to join the six-week-old fight against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of his ally-turned-enemy, General Mohamed Dagalo.

The defence ministry in Khartoum has also called on able-bodied men and retired soldiers to head to the nearest army base to receive a firearm to protect themselves, their families and property against looters, who are widely believed to be members of the RSF or criminal gangs.

Worshippers at a mosque in Khartoum's Jabra neighbourhood, on May 28, 2023. AFP

Much of the fighting in Sudan, which began on April 15, has been focused in Khartoum and Darfur, which borders Chad and was the battlefield of a ruinous civil war in the 2000s, when the RSF's forerunner, the feared and notorious Janjaweed militia, fought on the government's side against ethnic African rebels.

The violence left 300,000 dead and displaced another 2.5 million, according to UN estimates.

Darfur saw renewed tribal and ethnic violence after General Al Burhan and General Dagalo jointly staged a coup in 2021 that upended Sudan's democratic transition and plunged the nation into political and economic crises as well as creating a security vacuum in outlying regions like Darfur and Blue Nile in the south.

That latest bout of violence killed hundreds and displaced tens of thousands.

Mr Miniawi, the former rebel leader, has declared his support for the army in its fight against the RSF.

His men are now fighting the RSF in Darfur, known to be awash with weapons. The fighting in Darfur has killed hundreds and displaced tens of thousands who sought refuge in neighbouring Chad.

His call on citizens of Darfur to arm themselves came in a tweet he posted on Sunday.

"There are many who do not wish for the safety or rights of citizens and deliberately sabotage national institutions," he wrote. "I call on all our honourable citizens, the people of Darfur, old and young, men and women, to take up arms to protect their property."

Mr Miniawi's call for Darfurians to arm themselves and General Al Burhan's call-up of reservists and retired soldiers on Friday doesn't bode well for a near end to the fighting in Sudan. A week-long ceasefire mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia expires on Monday night.

The fighting across Sudan has killed more than 1,800 people in the last six weeks, according to some estimates. The actual death toll could be much higher.

The UN says more than a million people have been displaced within Sudan, in addition to 319,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries which, beside Chad, include Egypt and South Sudan.

Also on Sunday, Saudi Arabia and the United States called for the extension of the ceasefire, which has brought relative calm in Khartoum but little humanitarian relief for the millions trapped in the city with little water, food, power or medical care and having to fend off looters.

A man holds a child's hand as he walks carrying a bucket along a street in Omdurman, Khartoum's twin city across the Nile, on May 28, 2023.

There were clashes overnight in Khartoum and its adjoining sister city Omdurman across the Nile.

"While imperfect, an extension nonetheless will facilitate the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people," Saudi Arabia and the US said in a joint statement. They also warned that both sides appeared to be readying themselves for an escalation in the fighting.

The RSF has said it is ready to discuss the possibility of renewing the truce, while the army said it was considering it.