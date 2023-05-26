Hezbollah chief calls on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh to resign

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed militant Hezbollah group, has urged the country’s Central Bank Governor to resign.

Riad Salameh should either resign or be removed, Nasrallah said on Friday.

Mr Salameh, 72, faces a growing list of legal troubles. France, Germany and Luxembourg are investigating him and his associates over alleged financial crimes, including illicit enrichment and the laundering of $330 million.

He was questioned by a Lebanese judge on Wednesday while his Lebanese and French passports were confiscated after France issued an arrest warrant over corruption charges, effectively preventing him from travelling abroad.

Lebanon does not extradite its citizens to foreign countries or hand them over to international tribunals.

“In Hezbollah, we believe that there are two options. The first is for the governor to step down of his own volition,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech commemorating the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

The second is for the judiciary to take legal steps against Mr Salameh and relieve him of his post, he said.

Nasrallah's remarks were the first time he had called for Mr Salameh's resignation.

Riad Salameh, Lebanon's Central Bank governor. AP

A number of government officials have made similar calls but a cabinet meeting on Monday did not come up with a formal decision.

A French judge issued an international arrest warrant on May 16, followed by an Interpol red notice, after Mr Salameh failed to show up in Paris for questioning.

Once seen as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, Mr Salameh is now widely blamed for an economic meltdown that began in 2019.

The Lebanese pound has since plummeted in value and wiped out much of the savings of ordinary citizens, plunging about three quarters of the population into poverty.

Mr Salameh, who is also under investigation in Lebanon, has repeatedly denied all corruption allegations, saying his wealth came from inherited properties, investments and years spent working as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch.

He said he would only resign if convicted and announced last week that he planned to appeal against the Interpol red notice.

Mr Salameh has held his post for about 30 years but says he intends to step down after his current term ends in July.