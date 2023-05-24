Riad Salameh summoned by Lebanese judiciary after Interpol Red Notice

The Lebanese judiciary has set up a hearing for Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh on Wednesday afternoon after Interpol issued a Red Notice for him last week as part of an international corruption investigation related to allegations of embezzlement of more than $330 million from Lebanon's central bank.

The Red Notice came in response to a request from the French judiciary, which issued an arrest warrant for Mr Salameh on Tuesday after he failed to appear at a hearing in Paris.

On Tuesday, Germany's public prosecutor informed the Lebanese judiciary of another international arrest warrant for Mr Salameh.

This led to him being classified as a fugitive from justice.

Lebanon is not legally compelled to extradite Mr Salameh and has a long-standing policy of not extraditing its citizens.

The purpose of the hearing in Beirut is for the Lebanese judiciary to assess the content of the Red Notice and gather additional evidence from Mr Salameh before making any judicial decisions.

Sources close to the matter told The National that it is likely that Lebanon will submit an official request to France to gain access to the whole judicial file related to the case.

They added that Mr Salameh will also be asked to surrender his French and Lebanese passports.

Imad Kabalan, the attorney general at the Court of Cassation, will be conducting the hearing. It is not known if Mr Salameh will be present for the hearing.

Calls demanding that the governor step down are intensifying, but, the matter remains highly sensitive because Mr Salameh has long enjoyed strong political support since assuming his mandate in 1993.

The executive power, which legal experts say could dismiss Mr Salameh based on the code of money and credit, has shifted the responsibility on to the judiciary, saying it needs formal accusations issued in Lebanon.

Mr Salameh denies any wrongdoing.

He is suspected of having laundered misappropriated funds with the help of his brother Raja in Europe, where he and his entourage own properties valued in the millions.

European investigators traced the flow of funds from an account at the Lebanese central bank, uncovering a complex network of layering operations that involved among others the Luxembourg and Swiss banking systems to allegedly finance high-end properties in France, Germany, the UK and Belgium.

A team of German, Luxembourg and French investigators was established in 2022 to exchange information, leading in March 2022 to the freezing of assets valued at €120 million ($130 million) related to Mr Salameh and his relatives.

This year, the investigating team has made several visits to Lebanon, gathering evidence and conducting hearings, including with Mr Salameh and his brother.