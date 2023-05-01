Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager in West Bank raid

Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian teenager and wounded six others in a raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The ministry said Jibril Al Laada, 17, died in hospital after being "shot in the head" during an army raid on Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, south of Jericho.

Six others were wounded, including three who are in a serious condition, during the raid to arrest Fatah officials in the camp, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli forces.

The teenager's death is the latest in a wave of violence which has rocked the occupied West Bank for the past year.

The refugee camp near Jericho and others in the West Bank, including Jenin, have been flashpoints for deadly violence in raids the Israeli army says target suspected "terror operatives".

But children and elderly people have also been killed, including a 61-year-old woman in a January raid that prompted international outrage.

Last year was the deadliest in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the Second Intifada, with almost 150 Palestinians having been killed according to human rights groups.

The number of casualties has surged, with 98 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire but fewer half of those affiliated with militant groups, according to a tally by the Associated Press.

Israeli forces stepped up operations in the West Bank after a spate of attacks in Israel last spring.

The army has restricted access to Jericho and its refugee camp for the past 10 days, Wafa said on Monday.

"The Israeli occupation authorities continue to close the entrances and exits of the city of Jericho from several sides, stopping citizens' vehicles at their military checkpoints in the city and its two camps, searching them and forcing their owners to wait for hours," it said.