Senior Lions' Den militant turns himself in to Palestinian Authority

Udai Al Azizi, allegedly a leader in the Nablus-based terrorist organisation Lions' Den, turned himself in to the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Friday, according to Israeli media reports.

But conflicting Palestinian reports say the man was not a senior figure in the militant group, while others maintain that he was arrested by the PA.

The Israeli media reports claim Al Azizi gave himself up fearing he would be assassinated by Israeli forces.

Read more Sudan ceasefire extended by 72 hours, army says

Lions' Den first appeared in Nablus in 2022. The disparate and flat structure of the group has led to fears within Israel's security establishment that a new generation of Palestinians who are disillusioned with PA rule are launching often ad-hoc attacks against Israeli targets.

The organisation has claimed responsibility for several attacks against Israeli forces and civilians.

In early April, video footage emerged of the group killing a Nablus resident, who they accused of being a traitor for working with Israeli security services.

Lions' Den surfaced in August after the killing of Ibrahim Al Nabulsi, a prominent militant in Nablus.