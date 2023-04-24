Suspected Jerusalem ramming attack leaves five injured

Five people have been injured in a suspected car-ramming attack in Jerusalem, Israeli medics said on Monday.

The suspected attack took place near the city's busy Machane Yehuda market.

Police said the driver of the car had been "neutralised" and investigations were continuing into the incident.

Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said one man in his 70s was in a serious condition and a woman in her 30s was in a moderate condition. The remaining three injured were said to be recovering well.

Shortly after the incident, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was "another attempt to murder Israeli citizens”. He added that the suspected attack was a reminder that "the Land of Israel and the State of Israel were acquired through many tribulations”.

Israeli media reported that Gaza-based terrorist organisation Hamas praised the suspected attack, by saying: "The heroic ramming operation in the city of Jerusalem comes as a response to the crimes of the occupation and the violation of the sanctity of the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque."

This is a developing story ...