Fighting and looting continue in Sudan despite extended ceasefire

Violence continued to rock Sudan's capital Khartoum and Darfur even as the two warring factions said on Thursday they would prolong a ceasefire by 72 hours.

The US said the truce violations were worrying.

Airstrikes hit paramilitary Rapid Support Forces positions in the final hours of the ceasefire, which began at midnight on Monday.

The truce, which was due to end at midnight on Thursday, was breached numerous times by both sides, as they posted photos and videos of their operations.

In the city of Juneinah, West Darfur, shelters were set on fire and hospitals, international humanitarian organisations and banks were looted, the Sudan Doctors Union said.

“The bloody events are ongoing in Juneinah city, leaving behind tens of people killed and injured,” the union added. It said it was not able to tally the casualties due to attacks on civilians.

The recent extension of the ceasefire makes it the fifth attempt to de-escalate fighting between Sudan's army, led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Dagalo's paramilitary RSF.

On Thursday, both sides agreed to extend the ceasefire, drawing international praise.

In a joint statement, the African Union, the UN, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK and the US applauded their “readiness to engage in dialogue towards establishing a more durable cessation of hostilities and ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access”.

Doing so, they said, could be followed by a de-escalation plan mapped out in a blueprint for peace on April 20.

“We welcome the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces' announcement extending the ceasefire in Sudan by an additional 72 hours,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken posted on Twitter.

Shelling continues

On Thursday, warplanes flew over the capital's northern suburbs as fighters on the ground exchanged artillery and heavy machine gun fire, witnesses said.

“I hear intense shelling outside my home,” a Khartoum resident told AFP on Thursday.

At least 512 people have been killed and 4,193 wounded in the fighting, the Health Ministry said, but the true figures are likely to be higher as bodies are unclaimed in some areas.

Hospitals have been shelled and more than two-thirds are out of service, the doctors' union said, adding that at least eight civilians were killed on Wednesday alone.

The World Food Programme has said the violence could plunge millions more into hunger in a country where 15 million people — one-third of the population — need aid.

Abdou Dieng, UN aid chief in Sudan, said from Port Sudan on Thursday that he was “extremely worried about the situation”, with food supplies a huge concern.