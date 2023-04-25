'Refugee crisis' looms in Sudan as ceasefire begins on 11th day of fighting

Follow the latest Sudan updates here

The massive movement of people in Sudan out of capital Khartoum and to the country's borders could be the beginning of a major crisis, the Norwegian Refugee Council told The National on Tuesday.

A ceasefire brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US began at midnight on Tuesday. It is the fourth attempt at de-escalation among the warring sides, the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group and the army, which started fighting on April 15.

So far, more than 420 people have been killed, the UN said, a toll that includes 300 civilians, the Sudanese Doctors' Union said.

“What we're witnessing is an unprecedented catastrophe in Sudan where people are forced to flee to borders but also many more fleeing from Khartoum,” Karl Schembri, regional media adviser for East Africa and Yemen at the NRC told The National. “The fighting is making it impossible for them to stay there.

“This is unfolding at a very rapid rate and it's extremely concerning because hundreds of thousands now are in desperate need of food, water, essentials and shelter and trying to seek safety.

“This might be the start of a refugee crisis.”

Mr Schembri and members of other humanitarian groups are calling for neighbouring countries to keep their borders open as evacuations ramp up and civilians sound the alarm.

“Sudanese people are running out of money. In most cases, they can't access their own money,” Sudanese citizen Hamid Khalafallah wrote on Twitter.

“Banks are closed and mobile banking isn't working and it's very difficult to receive transfers from abroad.”

Germany, France, the UK, the Netherlands, the US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, Russia and Japan are among the countries evacuating citizens and others in the last few days, including on Tuesday.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Norway's ambassador to Sudan Endre Stiansen warned that the situation in the country could become more dangerous for civilians once foreigners leave.

The UN estimates there are around 800,000 refugees in Sudan.

Social media has been invaluable for Sudanese civilians trying to arrange medical assistance and transportation out of the country.

Sarah Siddig used her Twitter account to ask people for help in looking for her father who had been missing for over 24 hours.

“He left Omdurman Al Molazmeen wearing a blue shirt, grey pants and these glasses,” she wrote along with a photo of her father, Sadiq Tahir.

My dad is still missing. He left omdurman al molazmeen wearing a blue shirt, grey pants and these glasses. He never made it to k2 so he could be anywhere in between molazmeen and Khartoum 2. If anyone has any information please dm me or call 0901233038 or 0912249810. pic.twitter.com/3rWp3lm9Fo — Sarah (@sarahsiddig__) April 24, 2023

Others living abroad like Mahmoud Hisham said he is looking to help people cross the border.

“We can provide meals, have nurses on site, give advice on where to go, facilitate their transportation to Cairo and other cities,” said. He asked the Sudanese public to contact him and provide numbers for NGOs already in the country.

Although the ceasefire has held relatively better than the three previous attempts, residents reported explosions and shelling on Tuesday morning.

In the state of Gadaref, one resident told The National he had heard explosions but did not know where they were coming from.

The NRC's Mr Schemri said millions were still caught in the fighting.

“The coast is not clear,” he said. “The fighting groups are responsible for the well-being of civilians and have to spare civilian infrastructure including schools, hospitals and houses which we know they haven't.”

“The evacuation of foreigners should in no way make the (warring sides) feel like they could go all out at war.”