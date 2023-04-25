UK begins evacuation flights from Sudan

Follow the latest news from the Sudan crisis here

The UK has begun the evacuation of British nationals trapped in Sudan, with flights starting from Tuesday.

Military flights will depart from an airfield outside Khartoum, the government announced.

British passport holders will be evacuated on a priority basis. Families with children and the elderly or people with medical conditions will be evacuated first.

The Foreign Office told citizens not to travel there unless they are contacted directly and warned the ability to carry out evacuations could change at short notice during the "volatile" truce.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "The government has begun a large-scale evacuation of British passport holders from Sudan on RAF flights.

"Priority will be given to the most vulnerable, including families with children and the elderly.

"I pay tribute to the British Armed Forces, diplomats and Border Force staff carrying out this complex operation."

He said Britain will work to "end the bloodshed" in Sudan and support a democratic government.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the Foreign Office has started contacting British nationals to coordinate their exit from the country.

He said: "The UK Government is co-ordinating an evacuation of British nationals from Sudan.

"We have started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country."

The Foreign Office said other exit routes are being considered, with two British military ships - RFA Cardigan Bay and HMS Lancaster - being lined up for possible evacuations.

Members of the Saudi Navy Forces and evacuees on the deck of a ship upon arrival at King Faisal navy base in Jeddah, following a rescue operation from Sudan. SPA

A team of British troops is understood to have flown into Port Sudan to check out the options.

The UK's former ambassador to the country has warned the situation in Sudan is "precarious".

Sir Nicholas Kay told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think we have to underline that it's precarious.

"The security situation can change very quickly. The command and control over forces isn't complete.

"There is no trust between the two sides and things might kick off again.

"So, very difficult. The geography of Khartoum makes it also very difficult, and this is one of the challenges throughout. The river Nile joins, Blue Nile and White Nile, in the centre of Khartoum.

"So there's a lot of bridges that need to be crossed to get around the city, and each of those bridges is controlled by one of the armed groups. So moving around Khartoum can be challenging."

The evacuation is being supported by senior diplomats from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The UK government said: “The safety of all British nationals in Sudan continues to be our utmost priority and we urge everyone to continue to follow our travel advice. The situation remains volatile and our ability to conduct evacuations could change at short notice.

“We are working with international partners to arrange this departure and thank them for their co-operation. We are also working on other potential options for helping British nationals leave Sudan, including from other points of exit.

“The UK government has updated its travel advice to reflect the provision of these flights. The situation in Sudan continues to be volatile.”

The UK carried out an operation on Sunday to withdraw diplomats as deadly battles raged in Khartoum.

Britain has faced questions about why embassy employees were prioritised over other UK citizens after other countries launched operations to rescue their nationals, including Saudi Arabia, Germany, Spain and Jordan amid the deadly power struggle between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said some 4,000 Britons with dual nationality and 400 with UK-only passports were in Sudan, while 2,000 people had registered with the foreign office seeking help to get out.

