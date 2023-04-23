Sudan clashes raise fears for lions at wildlife sanctuary

Heavy fighting in Sudan, which has plunged the nation into chaos and killed hundreds, has also raised fears about the fate of 25 lions and other animals in a wildlife reserve.

The Sudan Animal Rescue Centre said it was without electricity to power safety fences around enclosures and running low on food for the lions, which each require five to 10 kilograms of meat a day.

The Sudan Animal Rescue Centre is about an hour's drive from Khartoum and near a military base where it says there have been 'deadly clashes on a daily basis'. EPA

Violence broke out in the capital and across Sudan on April 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The clashes have killed more than 400 people, wounded thousands and threatened a descent into wider turmoil in the north-east African country, already one of the world's poorest.

"Firstly, may Allah protect Sudan and the people of Sudan," the Sudan Animal Rescue Centre said in a statement that described the situation at the sanctuary as "critical".

A nearby military base had been rocked by "deadly clashes on a daily basis", the centre said, and it no longer had a permanent staff on site. In addition, one of its vehicles had been stolen.

Clashes continue in Sudan's capital, cutting residents' basic supplies

The sanctuary, an hour's drive south-east of Khartoum, houses 25 lions and various other animals including gazelles, camels, monkeys, hyenas and birds.

"We are under tremendous pressure due to the current power outage, and our stocks of food and drink are beginning to run out," it said

READ MORE Elephant Noor Jehan's death highlights problems at Karachi Zoo

The power outage had become "a real threat" because the facility relies on electricity to power equipment for the animal enclosures.

"We therefore appeal to all officials and those with the ability to help with the need to intervene ... as soon as possible," it said.