Elephant Noor Jehan's death highlights problems at Karachi Zoo

An elephant in Pakistan’s Karachi Zoo has died after being unable to stand following an accident in a pond in her enclosure.

Noor Jehan was 17 years old, young for an African elephant, which has a life expectancy of up to 70.

Four Paws, an international animal welfare charity, confirmed the elephant’s death on Sunday, saying the case highlighted the need for better animal care in Pakistan’s zoos.

“With a broken heart we must inform you that Noor Jehan passed away this morning. After an unfortunate incident that left her unable to leave the pool in her enclosure, Noor Jehan was unable to stand up on her own,” the charity tweeted.

Four Paws vet Amir Khalil said it was “heartbreaking that she had to die at only 17 years old, when she could have had many more years”.

Karachi Zoo has long been troubled by a lack of funding and, according to animal rights groups, a subsequent lack of quality care for animals. Four Paws says the zoo’s predicament is similar to that of zoos in many parts of the country.

In recent years two lions died of asphyxiation in Pakistan after handlers tried to get them out of their den using smoke, and a number of white tiger cubs have died.

Vets examine Noor Jehan's severely swollen joints. EPA

The director of Karachi Zoo was removed this month over complaints of negligence. A court in 2020 ordered the closure of the Islamabad Zoo, where the elephant Kaavan was kept.

The American celebrity Cher, after years of seeking to free Kaavan, visited Pakistan to see him off on his move to a Cambodian sanctuary.

Mr Khalil said Karachi Zoo did not meet international standards and urged that Madhubala, the healthy elephant remaining at the zoo, be relocated to a more species-appropriate place to give her a chance at a better life.

Four Paws said Madhubala was mourning the loss of her companion, who had joint problems before the accident that led to her death.

The widespread criticism faced by authorities after Noor Jehan's condition was revealed — with images of her helplessly lying on her side — has led to reports in the local media that Karachi Zoo may be shut down permanently.

Four Paws said it welcomed this proposal, adding that it could be a turning point for the welfare of wild animals in captivity in Pakistan.