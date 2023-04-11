Arab states to hold meeting in Riyadh to discuss ties with Syria

Arab states are to hold a meeting on Friday in Saudi Arabia to discuss ties with Syria and the possibility of Damascus returning to the Arab League.

Regional efforts have increased during the past few weeks to re-engage with Syria and reduce its isolation from the Arab world following its decades-long civil war.

Ministers from the Gulf Co-operation Council countries, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, have been invited to meet in Jeddah on Friday, said Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari.

Dr.@majedalansari, Spokesperson for MOFA in weekly media briefing: HE Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs will participate in a meeting on Syria with the Gulf Cooperation Council states plus Iraq, Jordan & Egypt. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) April 11, 2023

“The main objective is to discuss the situation in Syria,” he said.

“There are many developments regarding the situation in Syria and Arab views towards Syria’s return to the Arab League.”

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad has visited the UAE and Oman this year.

Last month, Saudi Arabia said it has started talks with Damascus about resuming consular services.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani is expected to attend the meeting. The Iraqi government said it was considering the invitation.

The development comes after Riyadh said last month it has begun discussions with Damascus on resuming diplomatic relations.

The resumption of ties between the two would be the most significant development yet in moves by Arab states to normalise ties with Mr Al Assad.

The majority of Arab and Western states cut relations with the government of Mr Al Assad after Syria’s war began in 2011.