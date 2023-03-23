Discussions underway between Saudi Arabia and Syria to reopen consulates

Saudi Arabia has begun talks with Syria to resume the provision of consular services, Saudi state TV Al Ekhbariya reported, citing a source from the Saudi foreign ministry.

“A source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed to Al Ekhbariya that talks with Syria had begun, commenting on what was reported by some international media,” Al Ekhbariya reported.

“The source indicated that within the framework of the Kingdom’s keenness to facilitate the provision of necessary consular services for the two peoples, discussions are underway with officials in Syria about resuming the provision of consular services,” Al Ekhbariya added.

The re-establishment of ties between Riyadh and Damascus would mark the most significant development yet in moves by Arab states to normalise ties with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, who was shunned by many western and Arab states after Syria’s civil war began in 2011.