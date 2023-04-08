US Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East

The US Navy said on Saturday that a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine was operating in the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet.

The USS Florida entered the region on Thursday and began travelling the Suez Canal, Commander Timothy Hawkins said.

“It is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and is deployed to US Fifth Fleet to help ensure regional maritime security and stability,” Cmdr Hawkins said.

The US Fifth Fleet is a member of several international partnerships, such as the 10-member International Maritime Security Construct, which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and others.