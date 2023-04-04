Two Israeli soldiers stabbed in suspected terror attack

Man arrested after incident near military base in central Israel

Israeli border police in the Palestinian town of Huwara last month, as tensions continue to rise in the West Bank. EPA
Apr 04, 2023
Two Israeli soldiers have been injured in a suspected terrorist attack in central Israel.

Both are thought to be in their 20s and one is in a serious condition.

Police arrested a 20-year-old suspect, from the West Bank city of Hebron.

He has been taken in for questioning over the stabbings.

There have been no direct claims of responsibility but Hamas praised the incident as part of a wider campaign to heighten tensions ahead of the Jewish Passover holiday, Israeli media reported.

The attack comes after a number of similar incidents, including a shooting that took place in a northern Israeli town on Monday that was claimed by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation.

On Saturday, a Palestinian rammed three soldiers close to the West Bank town of Bethlehem.

At least 86 Palestinians have been killed to date this year, with 15 Israelis losing their lives in terror attacks and a marked rise in settler violence in the West Bank.

Updated: April 04, 2023, 6:53 PM
