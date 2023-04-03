We will not allow Iranians to harm us, says Israel's Defence Minister in West Bank visit

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has warned against Iranian interference during his visit to the occupied West Bank.

“We will not allow the Iranians and Hezbollah to harm us,” said Mr Gallant, who Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to dismiss last week.

“We have not allowed it in the past, we won’t allow it now, or anytime in the future,”

Mr Gallant visited an army brigade in the West Bank on Sunday.

During his visit, Mr Gallant was also told about an investigation into a Palestinian motorist, who was shot down by the Israeli military on Saturday, after he drove his car into a group of soldiers in the West Bank.

Israeli air strikes in Syria

Israeli air strikes hit several sites in Syria's Homs province early on Sunday, wounding five soldiers, Syrian state media reported.

Hours later, the Israeli military said it shot down an “aircraft” that crossed from Syria into their airspace.

In Iran, state media reported that an Iranian adviser who was wounded in an Israeli strike on Friday died of his wounds.

Since the start of Syria's conflict in March 2011, Iran has been a main supporter of President Bashar Al Assad's government.

Sunday's strike marked the ninth time Israel has struck targets in Syria since the beginning of the year, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition-linked war monitor.

Mr Netanyahu announced Mr Gallant's dismissal a week ago after he spoke out against the pace of the government's hotly contested judicial reforms.

The announcement triggered foreign alarm and unprecedented street protest.

Mr Gallant never received a formal dismissal letter from Mr Netanyahu.

Mr Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition government has since moved to pause the judicial reforms.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions are simmering after months of violence in areas of Jerusalem and the West Bank. Tensions are also simmering with Syria, Iran and with Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.

“All our fronts are tense. The Iranians are extending their outreach to (the West Bank) and Gaza, and are attempting to entrench themselves in Syria and Lebanon,” said Mr Gallant.