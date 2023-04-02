Five Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli strikes on Homs, state media says

Israel carried out air strikes in Syria's Homs province early on Sunday in the third such attack reported by Syrian state media over the past four days.

Israeli strikes targeted areas near the capital Damascus on Thursday and Friday, wounding two soldiers and killing two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

Syrian state news agency Sana said five soldiers were injured in Sunday's strikes.

The “Israeli enemy” carried out an air assault just after midnight from north-east of Beirut targeting positions in the city of Homs and its province, the news agency said, citing a military source.

Syria's air defence intercepted several missiles, but five soldiers were wounded and some material damage was reported, according to the source.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the strikes targeted several military positions of Syrian government forces and pro-Iran groups in Homs.

Observatory director Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP that the strikes killed several Iran-affiliated fighters at a research centre.

Western intelligence sources told Reuters that rocket strikes targeted the T4 airbase located west of the ancient city of Palmyra, and Al Dabaa airport near Al Qusayr city near the Lebanese border, an area where members of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militia are present.

Iranian military personnel and Hezbollah fighters are stationed at both airports and there is a strong presence of pro-Iranian militias in that area of Homs province, the sources said.

A statement from the Revolutionary Guard carried by Syrian and Iranian media said one of its officers in Syria, identified as Milad Haydari, was killed in the Israeli strikes on Friday. The death of a second officer was reported on Sunday by Iranian media.

The semi-official Mehr news agency said military adviser Meqdad Meqdani died of injuries sustained in Friday's attack.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but it rarely acknowledges specific operations.

Israel says it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups such as Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Al Assad’s forces in the civil war that broke out in 2011.

Israel conducted seven air strikes in Syria in March, according to the observatory, which has an extensive network of sources in the country.

Last week, an Israeli missile strike destroyed a suspected arms depot used by Iran-backed militias at Syria's Aleppo airport, the war monitor said.

On March 7, three people were killed in an Israeli strike on the same airport that left it grounded for three days.

In February, Israel struck a Damascus district that houses state security agencies, killing 15 people, according to the observatory.