Israel strikes Damascus for second time in 24 hours

Damascus was hit early Friday by Israeli strikes in the second round of attacks in less than 24 hours.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack by firing several missiles from the occupied Syrian Golan and targeting one of the positions in the vicinity of Damascus," Syria's state news outlet Sana reported.

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territories, targeting Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters, as well as Syrian army figures.

Several missiles were intercepted after midnight on Friday by Syrian air defences that damaged some material, the news outlet said.

Read More Israeli strikes near Damascus wound two soldiers, says Defence Ministry

In the attack on Thursday, two Syrian soldiers were injured, Damascus's Defence Ministry said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the strikes targeted positions of the Syrian military and pro-Iran groups in south-west Damascus.

The missiles destroyed a weapons and ammunition depot, with no casualties reported, the war monitor said.

Residents of Damascus were awakened by loud bangs early Friday, AFP reported.

While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran to extend a footprint there.

Last month, an Israeli air strike killed 15 people in a Damascus district that houses state security agencies, the war-monitor said at the time.

Last week, an Israeli missile strike destroyed a suspected arms depot used by Iranian-backed militias at Syria's Aleppo airport, it said.

On March 7, three people were killed in an Israeli strike on the airport that was put out of service. It reopened three days later.

The Syrian war broke out in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceful anti-government protests and escalated to a deadly armed conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.

About half a million people have been killed, and around half of Syria's pre-war population were forced from their homes.