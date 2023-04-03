Israel's Netanyahu delays sacking of Defence Minister Gallant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would delay the dismissal of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who called for a halt to the government's judicial overhaul, a source said on Monday.

Mr Gallant's firing was announced by Mr Netanyahu on March 26, after the minister's public call to pause the bitterly contested plans for the judiciary, which caused social divisions he said were affecting the military and threatening Israel's security.

Plans put forward by Mr Netanyahu would see a tightening of government control over judicial appointments and give parliament the power to overturn many Supreme Court decisions.

They led to unprecedented nationwide demonstrations, some involving military reservists saying they might refuse to be called up.

With tension running high during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which this year coincides with the Jewish Passover, Mr Netanyahu decided to delay replacing the former navy admiral until an unspecified time.

"Due to the present security situation, the issue of the firing of the Defence Minister will be determined at a later date," a source close to the Prime Minister's office said.

The news of Mr Gallant's abrupt dismissal, during a period of exceptional tension in the occupied West Bank and continuing concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions, led to immediate mass protests, with tens of thousands pouring into the streets after the announcement.

As the protests continued amid mounting international alarm, Mr Netanyahu relented and suspended the contested reforms to allow for compromise talks with opposition parties.

Political sources said there have been efforts in recent days to end the rift between Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gallant, whose firing had set off alarms within the ruling Likud party, the armed services and among Israel's western allies.

Mr Gallant and Mr Netanyahu made a public appearance together on Monday evening during a visit to a military base to greet troops for the Passover holiday.

"The most important thing, I'll say it this way, is to leave politics at the base gate, to come together to defend the strength of Israel," Mr Netanyahu said.