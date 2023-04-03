Germany calls for Palestine-Israel peace conference

Germany on Monday said a peace conference to resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine, with the participation of France, Jordan and Egypt, was crucial for regional stability.

The country’s Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, said a two-state solution was still optimal for the Palestinians.

“We want to hold a peace meeting in the Middle East with the participation of France, Egypt and Jordan,” Ms Baerbock said.

READ MORE A tale of two marathons: the politics of the big races in Israel and Palestine

Her comments come after she met Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi who was on a visit to Berlin for talks with senior German officials.

In February, Ms Baerbock voiced concern about the Israeli government’s plans to overhaul the country’s legal system.

She said that a right-wing proposal to introduce the death penalty for Palestinians convicted in deadly attacks would be “a big mistake”.

More to follow ...