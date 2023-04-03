Germany calls for Palestine-Israel peace conference

Germany on Monday said a peace conference to resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine, with the participation of France, Jordan and Egypt, was crucial for regional stability.
The country’s Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, said a two-state solution was still optimal for the Palestinians.
“We want to hold a peace meeting in the Middle East with the participation of France, Egypt and Jordan,” Ms Baerbock said.
Her comments come after she met Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi who was on a visit to Berlin for talks with senior German officials.
In February, Ms Baerbock voiced concern about the Israeli government’s plans to overhaul the country’s legal system.
She said that a right-wing proposal to introduce the death penalty for Palestinians convicted in deadly attacks would be “a big mistake”.
