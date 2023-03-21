Israeli parliament votes to repeal parts of 2005 law banning settlers in West Bank

The Israeli Knesset has voted to repeal legislation that ordered the evacuation of four northern West Bank settlements, concurrent with Israel’s pullout from the Gaza Strip in 2005, paving the way for settlers to return.

The law passed on Tuesday repealed the clauses of the Disengagement Law that banned Israelis from the area where the settlements of Homesh, Ganim, Kadim and Sa-Nur stood.

The Knesset voted for repeal in the early hours of Tuesday by 31 to 18.

In 2005, prime minister Ariel Sharon enacted a law requiring unilateral Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Gaza Strip and the West Bank and the removal of 25 settlements in those areas.

Dozens of unauthorised outposts dot the occupied West Bank, in addition to scores of settlements. These outposts, which sometimes are little more than a handful of trailer homes but can also resemble small villages, are built without authorisation but are tolerated and even encouraged by Israeli governments.

The international community considers all Israeli construction on occupied land to be illegal.