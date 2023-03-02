Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu hits out at opposition after major protests

Thousands of Israelis protested across the country on Tuesday over proposed government legislation that would radically change the country's judicial system.

Police used stun grenades and water cannon against demonstrators, the first time such severe measures have been seen in the two-month protest movement against the judicial reforms. Authorities made at least 50 arrests.

Protesters blocked key roads and train stations, stormed a police barrier surrounding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem and even demonstrated outside a salon in which his wife was having her hair done.

The planned "national day of disruption" came as Israel's parliament passed two contentious bills in a preliminary hearing.

The first bill would legalise the death penalty for terrorists, while the second would curtail the ability of the country's attorney general to deem a prime minister unfit for office.

The country's politicians were also locked in Tuesday's ideological battle, which both sides say they view as crucial to maintaining democracy.

After a tense day Mr Netanyahu addressed the nation by saying “freedom to protest is not a licence to drive the country to anarchy”.

Most controversially, he appeared to compare recent settler violence in the occupied West Bank with yesterday's scenes in Israel.

“We won’t accept violence in Huwara and we won’t accept violence in Tel Aviv,” the prime minister said. He also suggested, without evidence, that "foreign elements" were supporting some of the protesters.

Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet colleagues are facing increasing anger over their plans to reform the judiciary. AP

On Sunday, one Palestinian was killed and scores injured when hundreds of Israeli settlers ran through the streets of Hawara setting fire to homes and cars after a fatal attack on two Israelis.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid criticised Mr Netanyahu's comments, saying that the comparison was a "horrific statement, [by a] weak, dangerous man". Addressing a crowd of protesters in Tel Aviv, he urged people to "keep fighting until we win".

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also drew condemnation on Tuesday for saying Hawara should be "erased", adding that "I think that the state of Israel needs to do it, but, God forbid, not individual people”.

After making the comments, Mr Smotrich issued a statement saying the media had misinterpreted him: “I spoke about how Hawara is a hostile village that has become a terrorist outpost.”

US calls comments 'repugnant'

In response, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said: "I want to be very clear about this. These comments were irresponsible. They were repugnant. They were disgusting. And just as we condemn Palestinian incitement to violence, we condemn these provocative remarks that also amounts to incitement to violence."

On the far right, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose party supports the judicial reforms, called on leading opposition politicians to "stop encouraging anarchy".

"Whoever raises his hand and throws stones at police officers ... is not demonstrating for freedom of speech, but is a criminal anarchist who should be behind bars," he said.

Six politicians from the coalition and opposition, called for dialogue, publishing a joint statement on Wednesday that read: "We have no doubt that despite the difficult disagreements, we must act in every way to reach broad agreements."

The letter mirrors similar pleas made by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in recent weeks. On Wednesday evening, he said he would not allow the division to make Israel "reach the point of no return".