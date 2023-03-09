US Defence Secretary visits Israel to address mounting regional troubles

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel on Thursday amid concerns over Iran's rapid progress towards a nuclear weapon and a surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence.

The visit is part of a regional tour that includes Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.

“We will continue to work closely with Israel to promote regional stability and counter common threats through our robust defence co-operation,” Mr Austin said in a tweet on his arrival in Tel Aviv.

Mr Austin's visit had to be curtailed because of mass public protests on Thursday against the government's plans for a drastic legal overhaul.

Protesters planned to block access to Israel's main airport as part of what organisers said was a nationwide "day of resistance", promising "many surprises".

On Thursday, undercover Israeli troops killed three Palestinians near Jenin in the occupied West Bank in an overnight attack.

The shooting came two days after Israeli forces killed six Palestinians in a raid on a refugee camp in Jenin, prompting militants in Gaza to fire rockets at Israel and detonate an explosive device near the border.

A total of 77 Palestinians have been killed this year, with 2023 set to be the deadliest in decades.

Last year's death toll of more than 150 was the highest since 2005.

On Wednesday, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich apologised to the military for calling for the Palestinian village of Hawara to be "wiped out".

His comments followed a rampage through the village by hundreds of Israeli settlers on March 1 after two Jewish brothers were shot dead by gunmen earlier in the day. The settlers set fire to Palestinian homes and businesses, killing one person and injuring about a dozen others.

Mr Smotrich's remarks sparked international outcry and protests by security personnel.

He apologised for not realising that the comments might have been interpreted as an order.

Along with many other nations, the US has frequently called for calm during recent months as the security situation deteriorates.

Israeli and Palestinian officials met in the Jordanian city of Aqaba last month, along with officials from Egypt, Jordan and the US, in a bid to defuse tensions.

The UN Security Council has called for immediate de-escalation and an end to "unilateral actions".

The UAE's ambassador to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh, said the UN special co-ordinator for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, had given the council a "concerning overview of the fact that a lack of a political horizon is causing a continual cycle of violence and reprisals on the ground".