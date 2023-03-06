Iran's Khamenei says schoolgirl poisonings an 'unforgivable crime'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the poisoning of schoolgirls across the country an "unforgivable crime" in his first comments on the issue that has fuelled anger against the government at home and abroad.

Speaking at a tree-planting ceremony at his office, Mr Khamenei said authorities "should seriously pursue the issue of student poisoning".

"This is a big and unforgivable crime," he said in comments published by state media.

"If it is proven that the students were poisoned, the perpetrators of this crime should be severely punished. There will be no amnesty for these people."

Reports of poisonings at girls' schools began five months ago as nationwide anti-government protests surged following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested by the morality police in September.

More than 1,000 schoolgirls have been affected, according to officials, with new cases reported on Saturday.

Supporters of the protest movement have accused the government, and specifically the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which answers only to Mr Khamenei, of being behind the poisonings.

On Wednesday, President Ebrahim Raisi ordered an inquiry into the poisonings.

Footage posted on social media of suspected victims shows girls crying, screaming and coughing, with many struggling to breathe.

An Iranian journalist who reported on the poisonings, Ali Portbatabei, has been arrested, Radio Farda reported on Monday.

He lived in Qom where more than a dozen schoolgirls were taken to hospital after a suspected poisoning attack in November.

Schoolgirls, many of whom have openly defied the regime during the anti-government protests, have been targeted by security forces leading the crackdown on the demonstrations.

A schoolgirl died in October during a raid on her school in Ardabil, where teachers said students were attacked after chanting pro-protest slogans.

Teenage girls have also been brutally killed by security forces while protesting in the streets, such as the case of Nika Shakarami.

A group of Iranian medical professionals in the US and Europe have urged international organisations to investigate what they described as "premeditated attacks" by the regime "using substances that are applied in chemical warfare".

"As physicians, we view this crisis in Iran as a potential mass casualty scenario," they said in an open letter shared on social media.

We, a group of Iranian-born physicians from the US and Europe have written to @elsharkawi, Regional Director of @IFRC_MENA, to intervene in the widespread schoolgirl poisonings in #Iran and prevent mass casualty. The Iranian youth need the help of international disaster… https://t.co/V46bVSiNpb pic.twitter.com/48ffZMOizu — Reza Behrouz (@RBehrouzDO) March 3, 2023

"The Islamic Republic appears to be incapable or unwilling to manage this disaster," the letter continued, saying regime officials "either deny or downplay these disturbing occurrences".