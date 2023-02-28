World Bank estimates Turkey earthquake damage at $34 billion

The devastating February 6 earthquake and aftershocks that hit southern Turkey caused damage worth more than $34 billion in the country, the World Bank has said.

That amount is equivalent to 4 per cent of Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) last year, the Washington-based bank said in a statement, adding that the estimate does not account for the costs of reconstruction that were “potentially twice as large.”

The estimate also does not take into account the damage caused in northern Syria, which was also hit by the earthquake.

The World Bank's estimate of the damage costs there will be released on Tuesday.

The World Bank warned that the continuing aftershocks are likely to increase the total amount of damage caused by the disaster.

“This disaster serves as a reminder of Turkey's high risk to earthquakes and of the need to enhance resilience in public and private infrastructure”, said Humberto Lopez, the World Bank Country Director for Turkey.

The World Bank also estimates that 1.25 million people have been made temporarily homeless due to damage to residential buildings.

The report also highlighted that 81 per cent of the estimated damage occurred in Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Malatya and Adıyaman provinces, which are home to about 6.45 million people, or approximately 7.4 per cent of Turkey's population.

It added that direct damage to residential buildings accounted for 53 per cent of the estimate, with 28 per cent of damage to non-residential buildings and the rest affecting infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that struck on February 6 surpassed 50,000 on Friday after Turkey declared more than 44,000 people had died.

Another magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday, killing one person, injuring 69 others and causing several buildings to collapse.