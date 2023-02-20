Palestinian teen shot by Israeli forces dies of wounds

A Palestinian youth died on Monday almost two weeks after being shot in the head by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The ministry announced the death of "Montaser Mohammad Theeb Shawa, 16, of his wounds, which he sustained two weeks ago by the occupation bullets in Balata camp", in Nablus in the northern West Bank.

The ministry said the bullet "penetrated his head".

Medical sources at the Rafidia hospital in Nablus said Montaser was shot on February 8.

The Israeli army said that "on the evening of February 8 … armed gunmen fired at soldiers" who guarded Jewish worshippers at Joseph's Tomb, a contested religious site near the Balata refugee camp.

The force "responded with live fire" and a person had been hit, the army said, without elaborating.

Nablus has had frequent clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in recent months.

Since the start of this year, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has claimed the lives of 49 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.

Nine Israeli civilians, including three children, one Ukrainian civilian and a police officer have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.