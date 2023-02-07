Six-month-old baby and mother rescued alive from under rubble after Turkey earthquake

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

A six-month-old child and her mother were rescued from under the rubble after being trapped for nearly 30 hours in Turkey following the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday.

Rescue workers pulled out baby Ayse who was barely crying and appeared to be dirty but unscathed.

(VIDEO) A baby and her mother are rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay, Türkiye, 29 hours after the first of two powerful earthquakes that hit the region https://t.co/Ea9ZHpdUwg pic.twitter.com/2TRavDT6Dc — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 7, 2023

The mother, Hulya, emerged shortly after, able to walk and wearing a neck collar in Hatay province.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said more than 8,000 people have been rescued so far as more than 53,000 rescue personnel assist with the efforts.

The death toll in Turkey alone has risen to 3,549, Mr Erdogan said. More than 6,000 buildings have collapsed.

A Turkish boy, 9, also donated his savings to relief efforts after he survived an earthquake last year, state news outlet Anadolu Agency reported.

“The mother and son visited the Duzce branch of the Turkish Red Crescent and handed over his pocket money to the authorities for them to deliver it to his peers in need,” said the report.

The boy, Alparslan Efe Demir, also wrote a letter to the survivors about his own experience.

“It is OK if I do not buy chocolate here. Children there should not be cold or hungry. I will send my clothes and toys to the children there,” he said in his letter.

Turkish Airlines said it transported more than 11,000 volunteers to help in rescue efforts.

They were taken to Adana, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, and Urfa, CEO Bilal Eksi said, “with a total of 80 flights” as of 7am on Tuesday, Anadolu reported.

Nine hours after the first quake, another powerful one hit causing further damage. Geologists believe more aftershocks will hit in the coming days.