Sherif Ismail, Egypt's former prime minister, dies aged 67

Former prime minister of Egypt Sherif Ismail died on Saturday aged 67.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi was among the first to offer his condolences.

“I mourn with the deepest sorrow and regret the departure of one of Egypt’s best men,” read a Facebook post from Mr El Sisi’s official page. “He embodied the conscience of this nation, his excellency, the former prime minister.”

The cause of death was not announced.

Mr Ismail served as prime minister between 2015 and 2018, when his cabinet resigned amid reports that he was suffering from a serious illness for which he travelled to Germany for treatment several times while in office.

Rumours of illness continued to follow him after his resignation despite repeated denials on the government's part that he was in good health.

“The dear deceased bore his responsibilities during the most difficult circumstances and the darkest of times, and he was up to the challenge,” Mr El Sisi said.

Mr Ismail was succeeded by Egypt’s current Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, who took over as acting prime minister in 2018. He officially assumed the position in 2020.

Before his premiership, Mr Ismail held the position of minister of petroleum and mineral resources from 2013 to 2015.