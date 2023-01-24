Sami Sharaf, longtime confidante of Egypt's Nasser, dies at 94

Sami Sharaf, a confidante of Egypt's late leader Gamal Abdel Nasser, has died. He was 94.

Official media reports said Sharaf died on Monday of an unspecified illness that affected him several months ago.

Born in 1929 in Cairo, Sharaf was a graduate of Egypt's military academy, where he was instructed by Nasser.

He was among the founders of Egypt's General Intelligence Directorate after the 1952 revolution that turned the country from a hereditary monarchy into a republic.

Sharaf was named an aide to Nasser in 1955 and later became the Egyptian leader's secretary. He was appointed minister for presidential affairs just months before Nasser died in 1970.

Nasser's successor, Anwar Sadat, arrested Sharaf in 1971, along with dozens of other Nasser loyalists, whom he accused of plotting to overthrow his government. Sharaf was sentenced to life in prison but was pardoned in 1981.

Sharaf's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Cairo.