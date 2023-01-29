Israel seals off home of Palestinian gunman's family after Jerusalem attacks

Israeli officers on Sunday sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman who killed seven people outside a synagogue on the outskirts of the city, police said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier promised “a swift response” after seven people — including a 14-year-old — were shot dead on Friday in the attack on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Israel's security cabinet announced measures on Saturday to revoke the social security rights of “the families of terrorists that support terrorism” after a 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot and injured two people.

The attack drew international condemnation and heightened fears of already increasing violence escalating further.

That was the worst such Palestinian attack on Israelis in the Jerusalem area since 2008 and followed a fatal Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city Jenin on Thursday, the deadliest there in years.

The cabinet said there would be a discussion by the council of ministers on Sunday over a bill to revoke the Israeli identity cards of families of attackers.

The measures are likely to apply primarily to Palestinians with Israeli nationality and Palestinians with resident status in annexed East Jerusalem.

The cabinet also said it would make it easier for Israelis to acquire gun licences. Efforts to collect illegal weapons would be stepped up.

“When civilians have guns, they can defend themselves,” said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is also leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, as he spoke outside a Jerusalem hospital on Saturday.

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the scene of Friday's attack. AFP

Israeli forces have been placed on high alert, and the army has announced that it will be reinforcing troop numbers in the West Bank, while there have been calls for restraint from abroad.

In recent days rockets have been fired by militants in the Gaza Strip, with retaliatory Israeli air strikes.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected in Jerusalem and Ramallah on Monday and Tuesday to discuss steps for de-escalation.

Friday's attack happened on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It sparked outrage in Europe, the US and the Middle East.

The gunman was named as Khayri Alqam by some media outlets.