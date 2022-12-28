European investigators to visit Lebanon as part of Riad Salameh inquiry

Investigators from three European countries will visit Lebanon next month as part of an inquiry into embattled central bank governor Riad Salameh.

In March, France, Germany and Luxembourg seized properties and froze assets worth $130 million in an operation linked to an investigation launched by French investigators into Mr Salameh's personal wealth.

A team including prosecutors and investigative judges from the three countries will arrive in Beirut in mid-January, a judicial official told AFP.

They will look into the activities of Mr Salameh, 72, and other officials at the Banque Du Liban, as well as the heads of Lebanese commercial banks.

Mr Salameh is being investigated over his financial dealings in at least five European countries

Lebanon opened an investigation into Mr Salameh's wealth last year after the office of Switzerland's top prosecutor requested assistance in a case in which he allegedly embezzled more than $300 million from the central bank with the help of his brother.

In June, a Lebanese prosecutor investigating Mr Salameh on suspicion of financial misconduct requested charges be issued against him based on preliminary findings.

Both Salameh brothers deny any wrongdoing.

Last week, a Lebanese judge froze property assets belonging to prominent Lebanese actress Stephanie Saliba, who was questioned in an investigation into alleged corruption by Mr Salameh.

Lebanese actress Stephanie Saliba received expensive gifts including property from former central bank governor Riad Salameh. Photo: Instagram

Investigators are looking into the sources of funds Mr Salameh used to buy the actress expensive gifts — including property.

Lebanon is entrenched in an economic crisis that first emerged in 2019 and which has been blamed on decades of corruption and financial mismanagement.

As the governor of the Banque du Liban since 1993, Mr Salameh is seen by many as a key figure in the country's financial downturn.

The crisis has plunged much of Lebanon into poverty, while the local currency has lost more than 95 per cent of its value against the US dollar. The country faces severe shortages of essentials such as clean water, electricity and medicines.