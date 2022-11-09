Palestinian youth, 15, killed in Nablus

A Palestinian boy, 15, was killed in the West Bank during clashes, as right-wing Israeli politicians were visiting Joseph's Tomb near Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday.

"Mahdi Mohammad Hashash died of serious wounds caused by shrapnel that hit different parts of his body during the occupation's incursion into Nablus," the ministry said.

The Al Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, who have been linked to the Palestinian Authority's ruling party Fatah, claimed the minor was a member of their movement.

The Israeli military said troops were in the area to secure "the entrance of worshippers to Joseph's Tomb".

The Palestinian teenager was killed on Wednesday.

The Palestinian office of religious sites considers Joseph's Tomb to be an Islamic archaeological monument located inside Area A of the West Bank, which is under the Palestinian Authority's control.

A Jewish settler organisation told AFP that eight Israeli politicians — current legislators and others elected on November 1 who have yet to be sworn in — were visiting the site.

The group included members of Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party and allies from the extreme right Religious Zionism bloc.

A surge in support for the far right in last week's general election sealed victory for Mr Netanyahu over centrist incumbent Yair Lapid, setting him up to form what may be the most right-wing government in Israel's history.

The Israeli army said "shots were heard" at the site and troops "shot towards a terrorist who placed a bomb in the area".

"A hit was identified," it added, without directly commenting on Hashash's death.

The Israeli army organises monthly escorted pilgrimages to the site but prohibits civilians from entering on their own.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said three people were also wounded in the incident.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. This year is on track to be the deadliest in the territory since 2015.