Israeli soldiers kills two Palestinians during West Bank raid

Israeli soldiers shot and killed two Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank early on Monday.

Israel's military said the men had tried to ram their car into soldiers. This claim that could not be independently verified.

Palestinians and rights groups often accuse Israeli troops of using excessive force against Palestinians.

Israel says it follows strict rules of engagement and opens fire in life-threatening situations.

Israel's military said soldiers were attempting to arrest a suspect in the Jalazone refugee camp, near the city of Ramallah, when the two Palestinians attempted to run over troops with their car.

The soldiers opened fire on the vehicle, the military said.

The Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority, which co-ordinates on civilian issues with Israel, said the military shot and killed the two men.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, identified them as Basel Basbous, 19, and Khaled Anbar, 22, both residents of Jalazone. It said the Israeli military took away their bodies and arrested a third person in the car, Rafat Habash, 19, from the town of Beir Zeit, who was injured.

Israeli forces have been carrying out nightly arrest raids in the West Bank since the spring. At that time, a series of attacks against Israelis killed 19 people.

Israel says its operations are aimed at dismantling militant infrastructure and preventing future attacks.

Palestinians see the incursions into their cities, towns and villages as Israel deepening its occupation.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids in the West Bank this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2016.

Israel says most of those killed were extremists but local youths protesting against the incursions and bystanders have been among victims.

Hundreds of people have been rounded up, with many placed in administrative detention, which allows Israel to hold them without trial or charge.