Two Palestinians and one Israeli soldier die in West Bank violence

Two Palestinian gunmen and an Israeli soldier were shot dead near an Israeli army checkpoint, the Israeli government and the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday.

The exchange of gunfire occurred in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which has suffered regular bouts of violence this year, at one point leading to a major escalation in the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip which left 44 people dead.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa identified the dead Palestinians as Ahmed Ayman Ibrahim Abed, 23, and Abdul Rahman Hani Subhi Abed, 22.

Expand Autoplay Palestinians search a house to retrieve the bodies of three Palestinians killed by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus. EPA

"An IDF [army] officer was killed overnight during operational activity adjacent to the Gilboa Crossing during an exchange of fire with Palestinian terrorists," an army statement said.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed "the martyrdom of the two young men" in clashes near the checkpoint north of Jenin known to Palestinians as Jalameh.

Read more Two men shot dead in Israeli raids on West Bank refugee camps

Security has been tightened as Israeli football club Maccabi Haifa host French football team Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League tie later on Wednesday at their base just 60 kilometres from Jenin.

Wednesday's deaths are the latest in a flare-up that began in mid-March.

Palestinian rights groups say more than 100 Palestinians have been killed so far in 2022, in West Bank violence and a brief conflict between Israeli forces and a militia in Gaza, which caused significant damage to the densely populated coastal enclave, home to more than two million Palestinians.

There have been deadly attacks on Israeli targets and in response, Israel has launched almost nightly raids on West Bank towns and cities in which dozens of Palestinians were killed, including fighters.

Last week, armed forces chief Lt Gen Aviv Kohavi said about "1,500 wanted people were arrested and hundreds of attacks prevented" in the operations.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, when it captured the territory from Jordan.