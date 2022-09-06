One killed and 16 wounded in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian was killed and 16 others wounded on Tuesday when the Israeli army carried out a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

The operation happened at dawn and "a 29-year-old martyr and 16 wounded with bullets and shrapnel were admitted to hospitals", it said.

The Israeli army said it entered the West Bank city "to demolish the residence" of the person behind a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv in April.

The raid comes a day after the Israeli military said there was a “high possibility” a soldier killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during an operation in the West Bank on May 11.

Abu Akleh was killed while covering a raid in the Jenin refugee camp. She covered the West Bank for two decades and was well-known in the Arab world.

Jenin is regarded as a bastion of Palestinian fighters and Israel has carried out regular raids there since a series of deadly attacks were carried out inside Israel this year.