Arab leaders send condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Arab leaders offered their condolences to the British royal family after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's longest reigning monarch died on Thursday at age 96, with Buckingham Palace announcing her death at Balmoral in Scotland.

Messages poured in from the Middle East's most notable officials describing the queen as an “iconic leader” who served her country with dignity and grace.

In the Gulf, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed said Queen Elizabeth "was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved and respected leader whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion and a tireless commitment to serving her country".

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who knew the queen for many years, said she was a "global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people".

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim, said with "her loss the world has lost a great human symbol".

Queen Elizabeth "was a source of inspiration and nobility, and she had solid and constructive relations with Qatar that strengthened the bonds of friendship and partnership between our two peoples".

In Oman, Sultan Haitham sent a message of condolence to Queen Elizabeth's son and successor, King Charles III.

"The late queen was a steadfast friend of the Sultanate of Oman and contributed to strengthening the close relations between Oman and the United Kingdom."

Iraq’s President Barham Salih said the queen will be “remembered as a great icon of history who served with grace, dignity and fortitude”.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi said the queen “was respected and cherished all over the world”.

Iraq had maintained a long and complicated relationship with the British monarchy, beginning when King Faisal II of Iraq visited Queen Elizabeth II in London in July 1956.

“We extend our condolences to King Charles III, and stress the continued partnership between our two countries,” Mr Al Kadhimi said.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi said the British monarch led “her country for decades with great wisdom”.

“I affirm our determination to work with King Charles to strengthen the relations of our two friendly countries and peoples,” Mr Al Sisi said.

“I have full confidence in the ability of King Charles to fill the void left by Queen Elizabeth II.”

Britain's King Charles III, when he was Prince of Wales, and Camilla meet Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his wife Entissar Amer at Al Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo on their tour of the Middle East in November 2021. Reuters

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said his country was mourning “the passing of an iconic leader”.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of wisdom and principled leadership for seven decades. She was a partner for Jordan and a dear family friend,” he said.

“We stand with the people and leadership of the UK at this difficult time.”

Over the years, Jordan has maintained close ties with the British royal family that date back to the early 1900s.

The king ordered seven days of mourning for the queen.

Queen Elizabeth II with, from left, Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, Queen Rania of Jordan, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Princess Anne, Princess Royal, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in February 2019. Getty Images

Queen Rania of Jordan, the wife of King Abdullah, said: “With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to an icon of selfless dedication and unwavering commitment, a queen who embodied the traits of a faithful and devoted sovereign.”