France’s Macron arrives in Algeria on visit aimed at fixing ties

France's President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Algeria on Thursday for a three-day visit aimed at mending ties with the former French colony, which this year marked 60 years of independence.

Mr Macron landed at 3.30pm local time at Houari Boumediene Airport, where he was received by his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The two leaders, who wore masks as part of COVID-19 health measures, shook hands and hugged each other at the airport before their countries’ national anthems were played.

The first French president to be born after Algerian independence, Mr Macron is hoping “to lay a foundation to rebuild and develop” a sometimes difficult relationship with the North African nation, his office said.

The two heads of state will visit a monument to martyrs of the country's war for independence, which ended more than 130 years of French colonial rule in 1962. They will then head to the presidential El Mouradia palace for a meeting and dinner.

Franco-Algerian relations have experienced repeated crises since then.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune attend a meeting at the VIP lounge of the airport in Algiers on August 25, 2022, at the start of an official visit to Algeria. AFP

On his second visit to Algeria since he took power in 2017, the French leader “has chosen to direct this visit towards the future, [focusing on] start-ups, innovation, youth, new sectors”, his office said.

Algerian media said Mr Macron's visit showed both countries' desire for relations built around “a new vision based on equal treatment and balance of interests”.

It also reflected “a recognition of Algeria's central role in the region” and the country's “return to the international scene”.

Mr Macron, who will meet entrepreneurs in Algiers as well as young people in Oran, is accompanied by a delegation comprising about 90 officials.