France's President Emmanuel Macron to visit Algeria to mend ties, says Elysee Palace

France's President Emmanuel Macron will visit Algeria next week in an effort to improve ties between the two countries, his office said on Saturday.

“This trip will contribute to deepening the bilateral relationship looking to the future, to reinforce Franco-Algerian co-operation in the face of regional challenges and to continue the work of addressing the past,” the French presidency said after a telephone call between Mr Macron and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The visit will take place from August 25-27.

During their conversation, Mr Macron offered condolences for the victims of recent wildfires in some provinces, the Algerian presidency said.

The leaders also discussed co-operation and an agenda for Mr Macron's visit, it added.

French-Algerian ties hit a low late last year after Mr Macron reportedly questioned whether Algeria had existed as a nation before French colonial rule and accused its “political-military system” of rewriting history and fomenting “hatred towards France”.

Algeria withdrew its ambassador in response, but the two sides appear to have mended ties.

The North African country won its independence from France following an eight-year war, which ended with the signing in March 1962 of the Evian Accords.